Petition calls for removal of Stockton’s port commissioner after deadly DUI conviction

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Change.org petition circulating online calls for the resignation or the removal of Stockton’s Port Commissioner Victor Mow after he was convicted of driving under the influence and pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

“There's been a pattern of elected officials in this area not facing consequences for committing crimes,” said Jacob Tyler, who is petitioning the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to have Mow removed.

In October, Mow was sentenced to two days in jail and three years of informal probation for the deadly DUI crash.

“If they remove Victor Mow it would show that they do take things like driving while intoxicated seriously,” Tyler told FOX40.

After his arrest, sentencing and conviction, Mow has kept his commissioner seat, even flying to a paid conference in Hawaii, a move that angered some Stockton residents.

“It's ridiculous,” Tyler said. “He's basically getting just free travel to all kinds of places. If anything, we would not want him representing the port because anybody that googles his name is going to find out that he killed somebody.”

Stockton Port Director Richard Aschieris told FOX40 they discussed at their last meeting what, if anything, they could do. Mow was in attendance for the discussion.

“Our chairman, Steven Griffen, has asked our port counsel to look into what authority or what alternative there might be for the board to consider in the future,” he said.

Aschieris said according to the state's Harbors and Navigation Code, ending Mow's term early would take a vote from county supervisors.

San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, who is currently facing his own DUI charge for reportedly causing a three-car crash on Interstate 5 in July 2018, sent a statement in response:

While we appreciate the many years of valuable service from Mr. Mow we are currently evaluating what that would include in the immediate future and beyond.

Unless the Board of Supervisors takes action, Mow's term as port commissioner will not end until February 2022.

“There shouldn't be two systems of justice,” Tyler said. “Elected officials like Tom Patti and Victor Mow should not face different consequences than average people.”