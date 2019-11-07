Rep. Josh Harder Talks about bill that would Penalize PG&E

Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) spoke to Simone about finalizing his legislation that will hit PG&E with new taxes if the company continues to neglect its infrastructure and cause blackouts while paying massive bonuses to its corporate officers.
