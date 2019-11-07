Rep. Josh Harder Talks about bill that would Penalize PG&E

Posted 12:38 PM, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) spoke to Simone about finalizing his legislation that will hit PG&E with new taxes if the company continues to neglect its infrastructure and cause blackouts while paying massive bonuses to its corporate officers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.