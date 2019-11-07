Sacramento Republic FC fires coaches on heels of MLS announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- After being knocked out of the playoffs, there has been a shakeup within Sacramento Republic FC.

“Looking back, our season was more inconsistent than what we would have liked,” said Sacramento Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant.

Head coach Simon Elliot and assistant head coach Benjamin Ziemer were fired Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank Simon for the last few months,” said forward Thomas Enevoldsen. “I had a good relationship with him. I enjoyed playing under him.”

The team is already looking for replacements.

“I think we want somebody who represents what we’re about and, you know, it’s an opportunity that as we build towards MLS, to kind of do a lot of things,” Dunivant said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Dunivant said the next coach is not necessarily just a place holder for the next two seasons the team is in the United Soccer League.

“I think you always want to have the potential to kind of move forward with MLS. Nothing is guaranteed,” Dunivant said. “We want somebody who is hungry and looking for more. I think that’s a big allure of the job.”

Players said the team joining Major League Soccer in two years is acting as a motivation for them.

“It’s kind of like a dress rehearsal, you know, right before the big league,” said midfielder Hayden Partain. “So, if you’re here and they’re all about you and the club wants you, you know, that could be really good for you.”

Dunivant said not everyone will make the jump to MLS but Republic FC will be looking at current and academy players closely.

“We have two years with this team that we’re solely focused on and we’re going to push hard,” he explained.