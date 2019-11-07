Years later, loved ones still wait for answers in Stockton woman’s shooting death

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton family was mourning the loss of a shooting victim Thursday — four years after her death.

Lanterns lit up the dark sky in downtown Stockton Thursday at the place where family and friends say 21-year old Shylee Martinez would often come to walk.

“I hurt every day of my life,” said Martinez’s mother, Crystal Rea. “She just had a big heart, very strong person, just always wanted to help.”

Martinez was shot and killed while at a house party on Jill Circle back in 2015.

“I was told it was a driveway and some kids were kicked out of the party and they came back to shoot up the house and they lived,” Rea told FOX40.

Years later, her mother said the family is still left waiting for closure and the case is still unsolved.

“I’m frustrated, I’m very frustrated because as a mom, I want to know who did it,” Rea said.

While the family said they will continue visiting this site on the anniversary of her death, they are hoping for answers that will turn the darkness into light.

“Please come forward because anything can lead to a possible clue or just who did this,” said Martinez’s grandmother, Sally Verner.

“There’s a $10,000 reward, so who knows,” Rea said. “If it was your child, you would want to know.”

If anyone knows anything about this homicide case, they are asked to call the Stockton Police Department. People can always report information anonymously.