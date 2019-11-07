Your Weekend: Nov. 7

Here's a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment
Golden 1 Center
Fri 7 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sun Noon & 4 p.m.

Sacramento Ballet Open House
CLARA (E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts)
Sat Noon-6 p.m.

Shaken Not Stirred: A James Bond Event
California Automobile Museum
Sat 5:30 p.m.

Sacramento Coffee Week Finale Tasting
The Bank 629J
Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
A Christmas Story The Musical
Memorial Auditorium
Fri 8 p.m.; Sat 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sun 2 p.m.

FOOD: Lucca Restaurant and Bar
Drink: Capital Hop Shop

