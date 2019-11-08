Butte County sheriff reunites with man who helped people escape Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Camp Fire ripped through Paradise, people began to escape using Skyway Road.

As Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea rushed along Skyway Road, he noticed people had yet to use both lanes to escape.

Sheriff Honea said he jumped out of his car and began directing traffic.

He also asked a nearby man to help him with the escape effort. The man donned a safety vest and along with Honea, they began to direct traffic.

Honea said he was grateful the man jumped in and helped, but he was never able to catch his name.

Now, exactly one year later, the sheriff’s office said Honea and the man ran into each other in Paradise. It happened while Honea was grabbing coffee.

He was finally able to thank the man, now identified as Marc Duncan, for helping in that time of crisis.