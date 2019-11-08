Camp Fire survivors remember those they lost while looking to the future

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) — A year after 85 lives were lost and tens of thousands were changed forever, the pews of the Paradise Alliance Church were packed with Camp Fire survivors.

Friday was a chance to remember the 85 lives that were lost and to thank those who risked their own lives to save others.

“Your courage that day and all the days that followed continues to inspire me,” said Paradise Mayor Jody Jones.

For those in attendance, the pain of losing so much was still inside them.

“The grief does not go away,” said Camp Fire survivor Verna Gregg. “You don’t leave it but you move forward with it and there’s a lot more better days than bad days but there are bad days.”

For Leonard Cino, the ceremony was appreciated but emotionally a step in the wrong direction for him.

“OK, it happened, it’s done. Let’s move on, let’s go build our life back,” he told FOX40. “OK, I’m sorry everybody died or moved away, got discouraged with the area, but OK, let’s move on.”

But moving on comes in different forms for different people — but forward is their only direction.