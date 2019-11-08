Mitchell’s Last Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, November the 8th of 2019 marks the end of an era. Mitchell the production technician extraordinaire began his journey with Studio40 Live from the inception of the show over 3 years ago. He brought his talent and outgoing personality to the show and did everything from managing guest information, editing, filming segments, and publishing web/social media content to name just a few of the hats he wore. Mitchell will forever be engrained in the Studio40 Live family and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. That's a wrap!