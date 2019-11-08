Nationwide glitch sends local woman Valentine’s Day texts from her late fiancé

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A local woman got texts from a number she never expected to see again after a glitch that affected people nationwide.

Vanessa Kalinowski’s smile shines bright when she remembers her late fiancé, 50-year-old Cameron West.

The pair met when they were just teenagers at Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks.

“We dated for a few months back then when we were young and didn't work out then and then we reconnected later,” Kalinowski said.

Kalinowski said the reconnection with her "dream guy" got even more romantic when he proposed more than a year later.

But her storybook romance came to an abrupt ending when West suddenly passed away in June.

"So, these last few weeks have been extra hard,” she told FOX40.

But a familiar ringtone on her phone Wednesday left her without words.

“I heard the text message on my phone that was his tone and it was like, ‘OK, nobody else has that tone. That can’t be,’" Kalinowski said.

Kalinowski said the message was from her late fiancé.

“So he wrote, ‘I love you happy Valentine’s day.’ And I wrote back, ‘Hey, where are you?’" she explained.

But she wasn’t the only one.

Due to a “maintenance update” text messages originally sent out on Valentine’s Day appeared out of nowhere on all four major carriers nearly nine months late. It was an error experts said may have been caused by an “abnormally high” amount of messages being sent on that day.

“At that time, I had no idea what was going on with the Valentine’s Day text,” Kalinowski said. “I was just like, 'Wow, OK, if this was some random text message that was lost somewhere, of all the ones to come through, Valentine’s Day.'"

While Kalinowski grieves she said she is grateful for the late messages that came right on time.