‘Paradise Pride’: How football helped a town recover from tragedy

Posted 9:31 AM, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

A year after their town lost nearly everything in the Camp Fire, the Paradise Bobcats' winning season is helping a devastated community regain hope.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.