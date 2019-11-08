Police, guided by suspect, find body of missing Clark Atlanta University student

(CNN) — Alexis Crawford, the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student who went missing from her off-campus apartment more than a week ago, was found dead Friday in an Atlanta area park, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters.

According to police, the suspects are Crawford’s roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and the roommate’s boyfriend, Barron Brantley, 21. One of the suspects led police to the body, the chief said.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” the chief said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

Her family is devastated and heartbroken, said Rev. Markel Hutchins, who is advising the Crawfords.

Alexis was the “apple of their eye” and was “very highly thought of among her family and friends,” Hutchins said.

Hutchins spoke with Alexis’ parents after hearing about her death and says they are grieving.

“Alexis’ mother was literally unable to speak. All that she could do was listen as I tried to console and comfort her,” Hutchins said. “Alexis’ father said, ‘If they wanted to take somebody’s life they could have taken mine. They didn’t have to kill my baby, they didn’t have to kill her.'”

Hutchins said the grieving father repeated that statement several times.

Hutchins said that Alexis’ father also told him, “I know God doesn’t make any mistakes.”

The family is thankful for the support from the local community as well as from people all over the country, he said.

Hutchins asked for people to pray for the family.

Clark Atlanta President George French Jr. sent a letter to the university family expressing his condolences.

“Our deepest prayers and thoughts are with her family,” French wrote. “Tonight we mourn together.”

He said the university would provide extra counselors.

Crawford’s sister said they communicated around 8:44 p.m. on October 30. Crawford asked her sister what she planned to do over the last weekend. Crawford’s sister said, “Nothing.” Crawford didn’t respond to text messages after that, her sister told police.

Crawford’s mother told police her daughter was in good spirits and laughing when they spoke on October 30. Crawford’s family reported her missing November 1.

Crawford’s roommate told police she saw Crawford around midnight before going to bed, a police report said. Crawford was not in the apartment the next morning when the roommate left for class, and the front door was locked with a deadbolt, the roommate told police.

Crawford’s Apple iPhone, identification and debit card were missing from the apartment. Her phone charger and keys were found inside of the apartment on the end table by the couch, the police report said.