Sacramento police say 2 arrested in double-homicide case

Posted 8:03 PM, November 8, 2019, by

Left to Right: Anthony Jones and Daniel Robinson (Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department says they arrested two suspects in a double-homicide case.

Police identified 18-year-old Anthony Jones and 20-year-old Daniel Robinson as the suspects.

The murders occurred Nov. 3 after two people were shot near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue.

One died at the scene and one died after being transported to a hospital, according to police.

Robinson and Jones are currently in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

