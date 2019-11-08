The impact Make-A-Wish has on a child`s health, recovery

Posted 11:06 AM, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

Simone sat down with Dr. Kent Jolly, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist, to talk about how Make-A-Wish wishes impact a child's health and recovery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.