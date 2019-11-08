Town of Paradise remembers deadly, destructive Camp Fire one year after it began

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE, Calif. -- All Friday morning, the town of Paradise will remember Nov. 8, 2018, the day the Camp Fire began.

The Camp Fire is known as California's most deadly and destructive wildfire.

It ravaged Butte County for 18 days and at 240 square miles, the fire burned an area larger than the city and county of San Francisco.

Entire city blocks were destroyed; schools went up in flames; hospitals were evacuated.

One year ago, it was more likely that you would see a home destroyed versus one standing. Seeing how far the community has come since that point is remarkable.

This day last year, firefighters from throughout the state were working to contain the fires with strong winds playing a major factor here in Northern California.

It was a tough battle for local crews to keep up with and also for Cal Fire members, who were stretched thin battling the massive Camp Fire and two others in Southern California -- including the Woolsey Fire that burned close to 100,000 acres.

In the year since the Camp Fire, state agencies say it was PG&E power lines that sparked the deadly blaze.

The town of paradise plans to hold several events throughout the morning to pay respect to the loss of life and property.

At 11:08 a.m., there will be an 85 seconds of silence, each second to remember a life lost in the Camp Fire.