Video: South Sacramento CHP ram wrong-way driver with patrol cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The South Sacramento California Highway Patrol released video Friday of a wrong-way driver traveling on U.S. 50 near Zinfandel Drive.

CHP says two officers in the area slowed down freeway traffic in the area as a precaution.

The driver didn’t stop as he approached officers near State Route 99 and fearing for the public’s safety, officers used their patrol cars to hit the wrong-way driver.

Police identified the driver as Mauricio Santiago Lopez, and they say he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

An officer involved in the incident suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment, according to police.