Discussion on women’s suffrage hosts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- It was a packed auditorium as First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom led a discussion titled ‘California Votes for Women: A Golden State Suffrage Centennial Celebration’.

But the conversation shifted from honoring women of the suffrage movement to talks of impeachment and a viral photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted out by President Trump.

The now infamous photo shows Pelosi appearing to raise out her arm toward him.

The photo was apparently taken during a meeting at the White House about pulling troops out of northern Syria.

It was the topic of discussion as Pelosi spoke to Newsom in Sacramento Saturday.

“President invites us into the meeting, he comes into the room, and he says, ‘I don’t know whose meeting this is, I don’t know why I’m here. I don’t know who invited anybody to this meeting,’ and I’m thinking, you think we would be here,” Pelosi said.

The photo sparked back and forth name-calling between the house speaker and the president both accusing each other of having a ‘meltdown’.

“I just said Mr. President, let me say just this, for you, all roads lead to Putin or Russia,” Pelosi said. “So, we thought there was not much reason to stay in the room on that proclamation, so we decided to leave,” Pelosi said.

Along with encouraging voters to show up this upcoming election season, people are taking in the overall message of the discussion: The power of women voters and women taking a political stand.

“Women being empowered is really going to help the country as a whole,” attendee Rhonda Bell said.

President of Justice League of Sacramento Heidi Pyle says the discussion was not only powerful, it was empowering.

Pelosi briefly discussed talks of impeachment by saying there needs to be “checks and balances”.

Something Pelosi says is at risk with the current administration.