Fight breaks out between players during Elk Grove High School football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- It seemed like a normal play, but there was nothing normal about what happened next.

A fight occurred in the middle of a football game at Elk Grove High School.

One of the players struck an opposing player with his helmet during the fight and an official was also hit in the head during the fight.

The fight led to the ejection of two Elk Grove players and one from Oakmont, and it also injured an official, who got hit in the head with a helmet.

Sac Joaquin Section Commissioner Mike Garrison said there's no place in the game for stuff like that.

"Part of high school sports is learning how to contain your emotions," Garrison said.

Garrison also says there's a bylaw about assault on officials, which could ban a player from sports for a year or longer.

Players who are ejected during high school games automatically must sit out of their team’s next game.

Both the player hit by the helmet and the official are expected to be OK.