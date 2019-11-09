Police: Bicyclist killed in Sacramento after being struck by SUV

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials said the crash happened near the U.S. Social Security Administration building on Folsom Boulevard around 7:47 p.m.

A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Folsom Boulevard when it struck the unidentified bicyclist while he was in the road, according to investigators. Investigators said the crash caused the driver to lose control of the SUV and it swerved off the road, stopping against a tree.

After they arrived, fire personnel said the bicyclist died from his injuries.

The driver remained at the crash site and was cooperative with the investigation. Investigators said the driver did not show any signs of being impaired and speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash.

The driver and the passengers in the SUV were not injured and the crash is still being investigated, according to officials.

Any witnesses with information regarding this crash, please contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.