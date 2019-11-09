Sacramento Police: Fatal shooting leaves 1 person dead and roads closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Sacramento that left one person dead early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in South Natomas near San Juan Road and Truxel Road just before 4 a.m. where one victim has died, according to investigators.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation, causing road closures in the area for an unspecified amount of time.

Officials said Truxel Road is closed from Interstate 80 to Mill Oak way and San Juan Road is closed from Pony Express Drive to the shopping center near Truxel Road.

This story is developing.