3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsized off Bodega Bay

Posted 9:40 AM, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, November 10, 2019

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Coast Guard crews have rescued three people and are searching for a man who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Northern California.

The Coast Guard said it received a distress call from the 54-foot vessel named Miss Hailee around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When a helicopter crew reached an area about 30 miles north of Bodega Bay, they located two men and a woman in the water and hoisted them aboard the aircraft.

Crews were told a fourth man believed to be wearing a life jacket was missing. They stayed in the area searching for him and received assistance from good Samaritans aboard a tugboat named Cochise.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.