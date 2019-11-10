Ceres police: man dies after car crash

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Ceres police say one person is dead after a car crash at the intersection of Crows Landing and Hackett Roads.

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the 97’ Chevy Silverado did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

But police say the driver and sole occupant of the 03’ Toyota Corolla died at the hospital.

Police have yet to identify the people involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.