Lodi home evacuated after man tries to leak propane inside it

Posted 11:48 AM, November 10, 2019, by

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A home in Lodi has been evacuated Sunday morning after a man attempted to intentionally leak propane inside it, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a family called around 6:30 a.m. from a home on Jack Tone Road near East Tokay Colony Road and reported a relative in his 50s was having mental health issues and they had to physically stop him from trying to leak propane in the house.

The house and surrounding area have been evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

This story is developing.

