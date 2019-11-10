Driver arrested after passenger dies in suspected DUI crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested for a suspected DUI after crashing his car Saturday night which killed one of his passengers and injured the other, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento.

Investigators said 33-year-old Steven Bhardwaj of Plymouth was driving a Honda Accord north on Bader Road with two passengers around 7:55 p.m.

A Toyota SUV carrying four people was traveling west on Calvine Road at the same time and drove through the intersection at Bader Road with a traffic signal showing green, according to officials.

Investigators said Bhardwaj failed to stop at the red light and was passing through the intersection when the Toyota SUV struck his right-front passenger door, causing both cars to veer off and hit a pedestrian crossing signal in the corner of the intersection.

A 35-year-old man from Sutter Creek, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Honda, died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

Investigators said both Bhardwaj, who was pinned in the driver’s seat after the crash, and his 51-year-old passenger in the back seat of the Honda, were taken to the hospital and treated for major injuries.

At the hospital, Bhardwaj showed signs of drinking alcohol prior to the crash and arrested him for DUI causing injury and death, according to officials.

The other driver in the Toyota SUV, a 43-year-old woman from Elk Grove, and her three passengers did not have any injuries, according to officials.