Nonprofit gives Camp Fire survivor new place to live

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A tiny trailer might not look like much to some, but it’s a dream home for one Camp Fire survivor.

Thaddeus Miller lost his home in the Camp Fire, and he’s been staying with his girlfriend’s father in Oroville the last 11 months.

“We just hoped that any of the houses had made it in my family. But, you know, out of six or seven houses, not a single one was left standing,” Miller said.

A group of volunteers is now jumping in to get him a new home.

Renee Baio, actor Scott Baio’s wife, donated the trailer.

“I lost my home in 1999 in San Diego. I lost what I thought was everything, but nothing like what you guys have been through,” Baio said.

The trailer was driven from Colorado by James “Woody” Faircloth through his nonprofit RV4Campfirefamily.

“I’ve never done anything as rewarding as this work is,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth connects donors from all over the county with Camp Fire victims in need.

His mission started when he saw the flames of the Camp Fire while watching the news with his 6-year-old daughter in Colorado.

“I just turned to Luna and said, ‘why don’t we get an RV and drive it to California?’ And she said, ‘God and Santa are going to be so proud of us,” Faircloth said.

FOX40 reported on their story and so did news stations across the country. Donations started to pour in.

“People just started contacting us from all over the country saying, ‘Hey, I love what you’re doin. We want to help,’” Faircloth said.

Sunday marked his 74th donation, and he doesn’t plan to slow down.

“We still have 250 families on our waiting list, which is just mind-blowing. A lot of people received some initial aid. That’s run out," Faircloth said.

All to make sure people can have a place they call home.

For Miller, his home is in Paradise.

“This is where I want to stay,” Miller said.

Since he started his mission, Faircloth has made it into the top 10 of the CNN 'Hero of the Year' competition.

If he wins, he'll get $100,000 toward his nonprofit to help Camp Fire victims.

For people interested in voting, you can vote here.