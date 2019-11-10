Online video shows Hong Kong police shooting protester

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong were filmed shooting at least one protester and possibly a second on Monday as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute.

A police officer can be seen collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches in a video posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The officer also fired at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if that protester was hit.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.