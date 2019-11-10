Online video shows Hong Kong police shooting protester

Posted 6:40 PM, November 10, 2019, by

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong were filmed shooting at least one protester and possibly a second on Monday as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute.

A police officer can be seen collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches in a video posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The officer also fired at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if that protester was hit.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.