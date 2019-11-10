Police: Driver killed in suspected DUI crash

TURLOCK, Calif. — A 22-year-old man died in Turlock after he was partially ejected from his car when it crashed overnight, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Investigators said a sedan was traveling fast on West Main Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday heading east when the car struck a concrete island near the intersection at West Avenue South.

The male driver lost control of the sedan and drove into a telephone pole before hitting a concrete wall, which rolled the car into the intersection of West Main Street and Farr Street, according to officials.

Investigators said the unidentified driver was partially ejected from the car and was declared dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation but officials said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Gavin Allison at 209-668-5550 extension 6698.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 ext. 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.