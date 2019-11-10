Supreme Court to hear DACA case Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- A final decision will be made in the Supreme Court that will affect thousands of young immigrants who have been in limbo for the past two years.

“There's been a lot of confusion,” Associate Attorney Eduardo Garnica said.

Some of Garnica’s clients at the Mendoza and Campos Law Firm are recipients of the “Deferred Action for Children’s Arrival Program”.

Also known as DACA, the program protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“The whole DACA program was a stop-gap program while Congress enacted more comprehensive immigration legislation, and so in a way, congress never completed that. So, we were left with what’s going to happen with DACA,” Garnica said.

In 2017, President Trump challenged DACA by threatening to end it for the more than 700,000 recipients.

California and several other states sued the Trump administration shortly after.

The Supreme Court will begin to hear arguments on the case Tuesday, and it will decide if the program will stay in place.

“It’s an important program because although it doesn’t provide a direct path to a lawful permanent residency or citizenship it does establish that they are not a priority to being deported,” Garnica said.

As the future of thousands of immigrants is waiting to be decided, Garnica has advice for those who feel like they are being left in the dark.

“I think that at this point it’s really important that people who don’t have an attorney find a way to come in contact with one,” Garnica said.

Although the Supreme Court will begin to hear arguments soon, a decision is not expected until spring.