SUV crash temporarily closes Highway 12

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — An SUV crashed into the center divider of Highway 12 Saturday afternoon, temporarily shutting down the road, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Authorities responded to the crash around 3 p.m. and found an SUV with major damage surrounded by concrete divider debris crumbled across both lanes of the highway near Walters Road, according to officials.

Officials said the highway was temporarily shut down and one passenger was treated by medical personnel at the site of the crash.

Officials did not provide any details about what may have caused the crash.