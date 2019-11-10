Traffic stop leads to illegal-gun arrest in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after a routine traffic stop led to an illegal gun being found in Vacaville, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Officials said 30-year-old Alexis Atkinson was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near the Alamo Drive and Merchant Street off-ramp when she was pulled over because the car she was driving had mechanical and vehicle code violations.

During the stop, Atkinson was found with a fully-loaded unregistered handgun in her waistband and was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for felony firearm charges, according to officials.