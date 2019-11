VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Vallejo police say an off-duty Richmond officer shot and killed a person Sunday night.

The incident occurred at JJ’s Chicken and Fish on Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo.

Police say a person was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived around 5:25 p.m.

The person later died at the scene, according to police.

Police have yet to identify the people involved or the cause of the shooting.

