Families gather for Veterans Day parade in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) -- These days, there’s not much that can unite people of all ages around the same kind of entertainment.

But for the last 19 years in Folsom, thousands have lined the streets to celebrate the people who have defended America from the beginning in a way that hasn’t changed much since America’s beginning.

Daniel Willock joined the Folsom Veterans Day Parade for the first time, marching alongside his Army and Navy veteran grandparents.

The 8-year-old said he was going to have a good time and set a good example for his younger cousins who came along as well.

"I will be marching with my grandma and poppa here today and I think it might be fun," Willock said. "To celebrate our victory and our win and our people that all died."

Daniel joined around 2,000 participants walking, cruising, racing, riding and even dancing their way through Folsom.

"It’s really fun and they give out free candy," said Maira Jaswall.

The goodies and flags are always a crowdpleaser, but the message behind the giveaways was not lost on 11-year-old Jaswall.

"It’s celebrating everyone who was in the Army and had served for our country," Jaswall said.

One of those veterans, Jay Wiley, was honored as the Grand Marshal of the parade. At 17 years old, he deployed as a Marine to Korea.

As he rode in Monday’s parade, he said he’ll think of all of the veterans lost along the way, including eight late Honor Guard members who used to march with him in the parade.

"I’m proud to be able to do this and I’m dedicating my ride, my honor, to these guys," Wiley said.