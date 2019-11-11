Manteca mom still trying to find answers nearly two years after son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- Heather Lundbom was racing against the clock as her son’s death approached the two-year mark.

She said her son, Tyler Silva, died in Muir Beach and claimed the agency responsible for investigating has been improperly handling the case.

"My son mattered. He was a good boy and I just want to know what happened," Lundbom said.

From the original 911 call to text messages and even Silva’s own words, Lundbom has chronicled what she's been able to gather about her son's death in a report she handed over to investigators

“I need help," Lundbom said. "This investigating agency, the National Parks Service of Marin County, is not doing what I believe could be done.”

People close to Lundbom also believe there’s a lack of action.

“Not only have his memory held with love by the community but have that same community know what happened to him,” family friend Michelle Conners told FOX40.

Lundbom said Silva had been hiking with his ex-girlfriend at Muir Beach when he went missing in December 2017.

She questioned why it took the ex hours to act.

“Why does that person wait four hours to call 911?” Lundbom said.

His mom said his body was found a week later but she said the evidence and the woman’s demeanor don’t add up.

“If my son falls 600 feet to his death, how are his belongings, she claims in a zipped backpack over both shoulders, not with him at the bottom of that cliff?” Lundbom said.

Even more disturbing, months before Silva was found dead, he had confided that his safety was on the line.

“A couple months prior to his death and he said, ‘Mom, she tried to kill me,'" Lundbom told FOX40.

And just three days before he died, Lundbom said the ex took out a life insurance policy naming herself as the beneficiary.

“Growing up, I told him that I would move mountains for him and that it haunts me every day that I couldn’t move this one mountain,” Lundbom said.

As Silva's death approaches two years, the time when the statute of limitations for wrongful death is up, there’s still a bright spark of hope.

"I got enough fight in me to get to the bottom of why this investigation failed," Lundbom said.