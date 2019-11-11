Police: Nurse arrested for alleged sexual conduct with patient

Posted 7:13 PM, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, November 11, 2019

Gregory Harms, 61. Photo courtesy of the Folsom Police Department.

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A nurse was arrested Friday after being accused of sexual conduct with a patient, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Detectives said 61-year-old Gregory Harms of Sacramento was working at an unnamed rehabilitation facility in January where he was suspected of sexual conduct with an unidentified patient.

The arrest came after a lengthy investigation that uncovered another victim, according to detectives. No other information about the victims was released.

Harms was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail according to officials.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.