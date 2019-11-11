Police: Nurse arrested for alleged sexual conduct with patient

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A nurse was arrested Friday after being accused of sexual conduct with a patient, according to the Folsom Police Department.

Detectives said 61-year-old Gregory Harms of Sacramento was working at an unnamed rehabilitation facility in January where he was suspected of sexual conduct with an unidentified patient.

The arrest came after a lengthy investigation that uncovered another victim, according to detectives. No other information about the victims was released.

Harms was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail according to officials.