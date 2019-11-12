9 trees found vandalized along Lake Tahoe shoreline

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Police are investigating after nine trees along Lake Tahoe’s shoreline were vandalized.

A photo provided by the City of South Lake Tahoe shows nine trees along a walking path near Regan Beach after they were vandalized.

City staff discovered the damaged trees over the weekend on city property near Regan Beach, according to the city.

A single crude ring appears to have been carved out of the middle of each tree. City officials said they still don’t know if the trees can be saved.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating the vandalism and searching for a suspect or suspects.

“It’s clear someone did this on purpose, likely for their own personal gain, and we want to find the person responsible,” said Police Chief Brian Uhler.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call the police department at 530-542-6100.

