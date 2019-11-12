Criminal charges filed in death of El Dorado County special needs student

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office says criminal charges will be filed in the November 2018 death of a special needs student.

Max Benson, a 13-year-old student with severe autism, died after he was restrained by staff at Guiding Hands School.

Guiding Hands School, Inc., which owned and operated the school, will face one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. The school’s executive director Cindy Keller, principal Staranne Meyers and teacher Kimberly Wohlwend will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The three will be arraigned on Wednesday.

The state suspended the school’s certification on Dec. 5, and it closed a short time later.