Drivers beware: It’s deer mating season

Posted 10:37 PM, November 12, 2019
(KTXL) -- Caltrans crews had to remove several dead deer along Interstate 80 in the Auburn area over Veterans Day weekend.

"That becomes a dangerous animal at some point when the mating season comes upon us, which is pretty much right now," said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Capt. Patrick Foy.

Foy says in their quest to find mates, the males are on the move. Their sense of self-preservation is diminished as they're focused on mating.

That's when they're likely to dart into traffic, colliding with cars.

The CDFW urges drivers to be extra cautious in deer territory as mating season peaks in November.

