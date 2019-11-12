Jackson residents start effort to keep heritage oak trees from being cut down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Some Jackson residents were upset after learning the city's oldest heritage oak trees may soon be cut down.

Community members said some of the centuries-old trees have already been cut down without any notice.

Now, they have started a petition to try to save the three remaining heritage oak trees.

One of the trees on Wallace Street is 240 years old and 4 feet in diameter, making it older than the city of Jackson itself.

Some residents showed up to Tuesday night's City Council meeting to share their concerns with city leaders. They said the loss of the trees will diminish the city's history.