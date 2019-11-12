Vallejo man killed walking across highway after his car crashed

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed walking across Highway 37 in Vallejo after he crashed his car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a 29-year-old Vallejo man was struck and killed just after midnight on Sunday.

The victim was driving west on Highway 37 in a Nissan Altima near Fairgrounds Drive when his car crashed into the right shoulder wall, causing his car to careen across all lanes before stopping partially in the center divider and the far left fast lane, according to officials.

Investigators said the man got out of his crashed car and walked across all westbound lanes to wait on the right shoulder for a moment, before trying to cross the lanes again back towards his car.

When crossing the highway the second time, the man was hit by a Jeep Commander and was declared dead by paramedics.

Officials said the crash caused another car, a Honda Civic, to swerve right and hit the right shoulder wall before crashing into the Jeep Commander.

The driver of the Honda was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the Jeep Commander was not injured, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office directly at 707-428-2100. Tipsters are asked to relate the information for CHP Solano and Officer Butolph who is handling the investigation.