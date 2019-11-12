VIDEO: ‘Morning Show’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon talk to FOX40

FOX40's Nikki Laurenzo chats with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about their new AppleTV+ series "The Morning Show," why they wanted to do a show about the morning news, the #MeToo movement and the longevity of women in the industry.
