VIDEO: ‘Morning Show’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon talk to FOX40

Posted 3:39 PM, November 12, 2019, by
FOX40's Nikki Laurenzo chats with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon about their new AppleTV+ series "The Morning Show," why they wanted to do a show about the morning news, the #MeToo movement and the longevity of women in the industry.

