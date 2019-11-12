Wild deer found in South Sacramento mortuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A deer found himself in the wrong part of town Tuesday morning, and the local community came together to save him.

Jan Martin has worked at East Lawn Andrews and Greilich Mortuary for about 30 years.

“I was on the computer and I just happened to see something on my periphery and I assumed it was a dog running through the parking lot," Martin said. "I jumped up, went outside, all to find a deer, a young deer headed towards Fruitridge Road.”

She said she sees dogs and cats all the time, but never a deer.

“I have no idea where he could have come from in this area. We’re not by a creek. We’re not by a river. It’s a mystery,” Martin told FOX40.

Neighbors in the area said they saw the deer hopping fences through their front yards and even pressing his nose up to their windows.

But when one man saw the buck bolting toward Fruitridge, he helped Martin corral him into a fenced-in area behind the mortuary.

Just a couple blocks from the FOX40 news station, reporters waited with Martin and the deer as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife headed out to capture it.

"They called FOX40 and FOX40 called me,” said CDFW Capt. Patrick Foy.

But the deer, couldn’t wait much longer, hopping a fence into a neighbor’s backyard.

Luckily, Foy was able to load up his dart gun and get a clear shot before the deer could get any farther.

"The animal goes to sleep nicely and we hope to take it to a safe place and release it,” Foy explained.

Foy even let some of the neighbors who helped corral the deer carry him to the car before driving him out to the American River to release him.

"Went about as smoothly as it could have gone,” said Foy.

But the question remains: How did the deer get to the urban area of South Sacramento in the first place?

"What sometimes happens is people catch fawns in the springtime when they’re born," said Foy. "They try to take them home and keep them as pets in the backyard. That becomes a dangerous animal at some point when the mating season comes upon us, which is pretty much right now.”