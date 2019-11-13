Modesto treatment center set to reopen after state citations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) -- A Modesto drug and alcohol addiction treatment center is undergoing its own recovery after being temporarily shut down by the state.

“It has impacted our reputation and people have, alumni have questioned, ‘Gee, am I going to the right place?’ So it has taken a toll on us,” New Hope Recovery Center owner Gene Radino said.

Radino said they're gearing up to reopen Dec. 1.

“Us reopening is not just a victory for me,” Radino said. “It's a victory for this community.”

He said the shutdown didn't just cost him money and put his staff out of work, it endangered the lives of people in need of treatment.

“We're absolutely certain of at least one death that has occurred since we were suspended. We had an alumni who had relapsed who called and was trying to get back into treatment and we couldn't take that person,” Radino told FOX40.

Radino said they tried to refer that person to another facility. The next day, they learned the former client died of alcohol poisoning.

The state Department of Health Care Services levied serious allegations against New Hope, slapping it with multiple citations due to missing check-ins of clients undergoing detoxification.

“There was maybe one check or three checks missing in a 72-hour period. So, while we felt that is significant, not nearly as dramatic as one would paint that,” Radini said.

Radini denied clients were ever in any danger.

After more than four months of appeals, the two sides settled and New Hope's license was reinstated.

“Our systems and how we do things and all of that is under revision,” Radini said.

Residential treatment will again be available but the recovery center is now on a two-and-a-half-year probation and cannot offer detox services to incoming clients during that time.

“We'll have to send them elsewhere for that service and then bring them back,” Radini said. “And so it disrupts the continuity of care."