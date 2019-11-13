Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

Officers search for owner of dogs suspected of killing man

Posted 11:51 AM, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, November 13, 2019

MADERA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Madera are searching for the owner of two dogs they say killed a man on Monday.

According to a post from the Madera Police Department’s Facebook page, the body of a man was found in a riverbed off East Yosemite Avenue near Tozer Street. Investigators say the man had died as a result of injuries he had from a dog attack.

Police identified the man as 38-year-old Lasaro Macedo.

At the scene, police say an “extremely aggressive” dog charged at officers, who shot and killed the dog. A second dog was captured at the scene.

Police say the owner of the dogs has been identified as Heather Anglin, but investigators have not been able to find her.

Anyone with information about Anglin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Madera Police Detective Short at 559-675-4239.

