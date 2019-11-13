Placerville shop open since 1888 to close its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- On Wednesday, signs in the window of an iconic store in Placerville said “everything must be sold.”

It’s hard to miss Combellack’s, nestled right in the heart of downtown Placerville.

“My great-grandfather started it in 1888,” said Gayle Combellack-Rohl. “I still have people who shop here who knew my grandfather”

Combellack-Rohl has been the current owner for the past four decades but the staple has been in her family for more than a century -- 131 years to be exact.

Generation after generation has called Combellack’s their second home, creating memories that have lasted lifetimes.

“Really nicest things I remember is the tuxedo rentals. So, we have all these kids coming for prom and then they come back for weddings,” Combellack-Rohl told FOX40.

But just like in life, every good thing must come to an end. Combellack-Rohl said she decided “it’s time” to retire the family business.

“I’m just ready to just move on,” she said.

Karen Combellack has also spent many of her days working inside the shop. She shared memories made with loyal customers, including an unforgettable story involving an elderly man.

“And then he let us know that his wife has passed away eight years ago. So, we figured this was probably the first time he had even tried to buy something new,” Combellack said.

While saying goodbye is the hardest part, the family is preparing for the next chapter.

“It chokes me up but it’s like, thank you,” Combellack-Rohl told FOX40. “I do, I just everybody that’s been a part of this store. I know it’s sad to see it go but be happy for me.”

Combellack’s will close for good once all their inventory is gone. They are open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.