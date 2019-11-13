Riverbank deputies help rescue 19 Chihuahuas from ‘unbearable living conditions’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) -- They have lived in filth but 19 Chihuahuas found in a Riverbank duplex persevered and survived.

“Probably one of the worst houses I’ve been into,” said Riverbank Police Services Deputy Matthew Orr. “There was feces caked out throughout the house, strong smell of urine.”

Deputy Orr was one of the many officers who responded to a call at the duplex on Kentucky Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

He said what they found was upsetting.

“The owner had some mental illness issues along with unbearable living conditions, as far as for the animals,” Orr explained.

Some of the 19 dogs found throughout the duplex were as young as 6 months old.

Despite the horrendous situation, Orr said most of the animals were in good health.

“I would say that their medical conditions were all on the lower end, definitely treatable,” he said.

They were all taken to the Oakdale Animal Shelter.

“All the dogs are being currently checked by a local veterinarian just to ensure that they’re all healthy,” said Oakdale Police Officer Janeen Yates on Wednesday.

Officer Yates said if the dogs not adopted from the shelter, they will be working with rescue groups to ensure that each dog finds a new home.

They are all ready for their new families.

“We don’t want to have to euthanize any animals or anything like that,” Yates told FOX40. “We want to get them adopted out.”

If you’re interested in adopting any of the dogs, there is a fee to help pay for the animal’s care.