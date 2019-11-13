Sac State students worried after city council votes for parking restrictions near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Drivers are used to parking up and down 65th Street in East Sacramento for several hours at a time, but that’s getting cut down to a two-hour limit.

The stretch of road in East Sacramento keeps getting busier. It’s home to several small businesses and, more recently, new college housing developments. That’s left customers and students fighting over parking spots.

“Parking at this school is like a blood sport, it’s ridiculous. It’s a competition practically,” said Sacramento State student David Haug.

“I’m not down to fight for parking spots. That’s not what it’s about,” said accountant Chris Darnell with Foreign Parts Specialties Inc.

For years, portions of 65th Street and Elvas Avenue have been unregulated by the city.

“What’s happening is that students are availing themselves to free parking and parking there all day long,” said Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris. “But there are many businesses in the area, and so it’s getting congested.”

Councilman Harris represents District 3, the neighborhood in and around the Sacramento State campus. He said businesses have voiced frustration over a spike in student parking in recent months and something needs to be done.

“We have to mind our small businesses,” Harris told FOX40.

The City Council approved a two-hour parking limit along the two busy streets to keep traffic flowing and parking rotating.

The two-hour limit will be enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will impact 65th Street to Folsom Boulevard on Elvas Avenue, as well as Elvas Avenue to Folsom Boulevard on 65th Street.

It’s a solution many area businesses support.

“It’s going to help the congestion go down because at least people will have somewhere to park,” Darnell said.

But not everyone endorses the plan.

“It’s hard to come across a free parking area over here,” said Sacramento State student Chris Simmons.

Many students living in new Sacramento State housing developments said the change will create a parking shortage.

“I don’t like the idea of limiting the options available to kids, especially just with how impacted it is out there,” Haug said.

Students told FOX40 it would force them to choose between paying for a pricey parking pass or going without a car altogether.

"It is what it is. I'll live with it, it's fine," Simmons told FOX40.