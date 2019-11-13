Sacramento County deputies arrest driver in stolen vehicle after short chase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a short chase near Fruitridge Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies began following the stolen vehicle around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 46th Street and Lawrence Drive.

Fifteen minutes later and less than a half-mile away on Stockton Boulevard, the driver was apprehended after initially resisting deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating and has not released any additional details about the driver or the stolen vehicle.

This story is developing.