Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

Santa Rosa brewery gets backlash after it releases ‘F— PG&E’ beer

Posted 9:03 AM, November 13, 2019, by

The original Facebook post from Shady Oak Barrel House announcing the “F— PG&E” beer.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California brewery owner upset with devastating fires sparked by Pacific Gas &Electric power lines is producing a beer he named “F— PG&E” and the brew has sparked a backlash.

Steve Doty, the owner of Shady Oak brewery in Santa Rosa, announced the new beer last week on a Facebook post.

Doty tells SFGate he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.

Others have attacked Shady Oak by giving it 1-star reviews on Yelp and Google or calling the taproom with violent threats.

Doty posted an apology to those upset by the beer name but says he is still standing by the name.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.