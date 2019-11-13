Stabbing victim’s body found in Tracy park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police launched a homicide investigation Wednesday night in a Tracy park.

Just before 8 p.m., someone walking through a park along Chester Drive and West Lowell Avenue found a man bleeding near the park bathrooms, according to a lieutenant with the Tracy Police Department.

Officers found the man, who was in his mid-40s or early 50s, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, according to police. He was later pronounced dead in the park.

Police are still working to identify the victim.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and talking to representatives with the nearby Boys & Girls Club and Monte Vista Middle School to collect video evidence. They have not released any suspect information.

This story is developing.