Suspect in 2004 Pleasant Hill homicide arrested in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 2004 homicide out of Pleasant Hill was arrested Tuesday in Stockton.

Tyson Moorehead was tracked down to Stockton and arrested for his role in the May 2004 shooting death of Michael Merlin Fidler.

In May 2004, 25-year-old Fidler was shot to death in his Pleasant Hill apartment during a home invasion robbery involving marijuana, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

The case went unsolved for four years until, in April 2008, police were able to identify Tyson Moorehead and Kenneth York as the suspects.

Pleasant Hill police say York was arrested months later and eventually sentenced to life in prison without parole. He has since successfully appealed his conviction and is awaiting trial.

Then, on Tuesday, Moorehead was finally arrested. He has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide and robbery.