Sword-wielding man fatally shot by deputy at Southern California high school

(KTLA) -- A man armed with a sword was fatally shot by a deputy at Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles, where he ran after officers after they tried to detain him at his family's home, officials said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports a family called 911 twice at around 8:35 a.m. and reported that a family member was violating a restraining order and causing a disturbance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived in the 900 block of Miller Avenue to find a man holding a 3-foot-long sword standing outside the family's home, Lt. Brandon Dean said.

The man did not follow orders to drop the weapon and ran to the high school, where he jumped a fence, Dean said. The campus is located about a half-mile away from the family's residence.

Officers pursued the man and ended up at Torres High School's "lunch area," where he advanced toward them while still holding the sword, Dean said.

That's when one deputy opened fire and struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department. Officials have not released his identity.

It's unclear if there were any students or staffers in the area at the time, but Dean said investigators planned to interview students who may have witnessed the shooting. None of them were threatened in the attack, the lieutenant added.

The incident triggered a lockdown at the campus. No student, school staffer or deputy was hurt in the incident, according to the sheriff's department.

The L.A. School Police Department had emphasized that there was no threat of an active shooter. The incident did not affect nearby schools, the police department added.